Charges laid against man shot behind old Glendairy prison

Police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Shamar Sylvester Barnard of Licorish Village, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of cannabis, assault, and cultivation of cannabis.

Last Sunday, police responded to a report of gunshots being fired behind the old Glendairy Prison, Station Hill, St Michael.

On arrival in the area, officers encountered Bernard who was armed with a firearm. He was shot by the police and transported by ambulance to the state-run QEH for medical attention.

Barnard appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to prison to re-appear in court on April 5.