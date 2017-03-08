Bernard remanded on gun charges

An unemployed St Michael man was today remanded to HMP Dodds after appearing in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on gun, ammunition and other related charges.

Shamar Sylvester Bernard of Licorish Village, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael is accused of possession of a firearm and five rounds of ammunition without the valid licences to do so.

He is also charged with assaulting Police Constable Markinson Chandler when lawmen attempted to arrest him, as well as possession and cultivation of a quantity of cannabis.

The 29-year-old who is represented by attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens was not required to plead to the indictable charges after they were read by Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

In a statement released today police said the charges stemmed from an incident on March 5 when lawmen responded to a report of gunshots behind Glendairy Prison in Station Hill, St Michael just after 1 p.m.

On arrival police found a man armed with a firearm and nursing a gunshot injury. He was later transported to the Queen Elizabeth hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Bernard was later charged with the offences now before the court.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on April 5.