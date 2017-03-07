UPDATE-Accident at Green Hill

Police say a 36-year-old postal worker remains in serious but stable condition after his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a route taxi at Green Hill, St Michael around 8:30 this morning.

The cyclist, Jomo Bascombe of Bank Hall, St Michael, reportedly suffered head, facial, and left thigh injuries, while his pillion rider – 24-year-old Cojoe Bascombe – complained of injuries to his back, hands, feet, and neck.

They were both transported to the state-run QEH by ambulance.

In the meantime, police say a total of 12 passengers aboard the route taxi, including the conductor, complained of minor injuries to the neck and back and opted to seek private medical attention.

A fence was also damaged during the accident.

Investigations are continuing.