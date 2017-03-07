UPDATE-Accident at Green Hill
Police say a 36-year-old postal worker remains in serious but stable condition after his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a route taxi at Green Hill, St Michael around 8:30 this morning.
The cyclist, Jomo Bascombe of Bank Hall, St Michael, reportedly suffered head, facial, and left thigh injuries, while his pillion rider – 24-year-old Cojoe Bascombe – complained of injuries to his back, hands, feet, and neck.
They were both transported to the state-run QEH by ambulance.
In the meantime, police say a total of 12 passengers aboard the route taxi, including the conductor, complained of minor injuries to the neck and back and opted to seek private medical attention.
A fence was also damaged during the accident.
Investigations are continuing.
When will this be addressed.?
Anne Ince people have to be more careful when driving , everyone seems to be on a road rage, the increasing numbers of people using cell phones , not paying attention to hand signals.
They wouldn’t be using cell phones if they were in the Uk , we now get fined the = of $600bds even if we are caught using a cell phone while sat at traffic lights or in a queue – along with 6 points on your license, 12 points and you lose your license !!
Up to this morning I saw too many people doing it. The majority is women