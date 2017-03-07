St Thomas man missing

Added by Desmond Brown on March 7, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.  Omar Sealy, 36,  of Clifton Hill, St Thomas was last seen by his mother, Wadney Sealy, at their residence around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

At the time he was wearing a black and red long pants, a black and red shirt, a black hat with red writing and a pair of red and white Jordan sneakers.

Sealy is six ft two inches tall, dark complexion, bald headed, has a round face, large nose, thin lips, short neck, a goatee style mustache, small brown eyes, both ears pierced, drooping shoulders, stooped appearance, and speaks with a stutter. He has a tattoo on one of his upper arms and is asthmatic. He frequents the Sugar Hill, St Joseph area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726 or 419-1729, the Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

2 Responses to St Thomas man missing

  1. Anne Ince
    Anne Ince March 7, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Get him a job or a skill…..

    Reply
  2. Everton Henry March 7, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    be sensitive.You do not know the family.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *