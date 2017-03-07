St Thomas man missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. Omar Sealy, 36, of Clifton Hill, St Thomas was last seen by his mother, Wadney Sealy, at their residence around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

At the time he was wearing a black and red long pants, a black and red shirt, a black hat with red writing and a pair of red and white Jordan sneakers.

Sealy is six ft two inches tall, dark complexion, bald headed, has a round face, large nose, thin lips, short neck, a goatee style mustache, small brown eyes, both ears pierced, drooping shoulders, stooped appearance, and speaks with a stutter. He has a tattoo on one of his upper arms and is asthmatic. He frequents the Sugar Hill, St Joseph area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726 or 419-1729, the Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.