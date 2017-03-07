Shorter detentions for girls at GIS, says AG
Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs Adriel Brathwaite said that changes were coming to the Government Industrial School (GIS) to allow for greater consideration to the individual needs of young women in detention there.
Reporting to the Democratic Labour Party conference at the weekend on the work done by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Brathwaite said new legislation would be introduced to reduce the detention time and to provide a halfway home for those who complete their stay, but were not ready to return home.
The school houses and seeks to rehabilitate girls under 16 years old who are sent there by the law courts.
The minister conceded during Saturday’s event at the Queen’s College auditorium that “all is not perfect at the Girls Industrial School. There are some issues there that I need to address”.
“We’re going to change the legislation because right now you have a situation where you have a minimum of a mandatory three-year sentence that these young people are subjected to, regardless of the offence that they’ve committed. That is not an ideal situation,” Brathwaite told party supporters.
He reported that he had requested help from Minister of Housing Denis Kellman to “assist me with developing a type of a half-way facility so that we can transition some of these young people”.
The Attorney General explained that some of the released youngsters were “not quite ready to go home”, and a halfway house would ensure Government did not “have to send them back to the same environment they were running away from to begin with”.
He added that such a facility “would enable us to spend a bit more time with them and work with them so that when they have to go back home that they are better able to look after themselves”.
Gender bias.
Girls to be given different and better treatment than boys. then we wonder why we have so many issues with boys.
We continue to see serious consideration given to young women and girls in our society which is understandable and commendable. However, I am concerned and most right thinking citizens should be as well when very little consideration is afforded to boys and young men in the society.
We celebrate International Women’s Day tomorrow Wednesday 8th March with pump and ceremony and this is wonderful. Recognition being given to women’s achievements and issues being highlighted is a commendable approach to our women folk. However, I am also concerned that our boys and men are being neglected in the process.
Young offenders of both sexes should have urgent intervention in order that they do not get caught up in more serious crimes. The actors of the criminal justice system should seek to implement an urgent program with a view to pursuing restorative justice in Barbados.
Minister, it would be appreciated if the government can remember November 19th, 2017, International Men’s Day. Please also highlight the fact that we do have good men in Barbados which would do well to boost the moral of society.