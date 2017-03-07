High surf advisory

A low-pressure system anchored in the north-central Atlantic has been generating large swells which are propagating southwards into the Lesser Antilles.

Met officials say northerly to northeasterly swells of 3.5 to 4.0m (10 to 13 ft) will start to affect the coastal waters around Barbados, particularly on the west, north and eastern side of the island tonight. This activity is expected to persist for the remainder of the week and may become even more adverse at times of high tide.

As a consequence, a high surf advisory and small craft advisory will be in effect for Barbados from 12 noon today, through 6 p.m Saturday, March 11.

Large waves and dangerous rip currents can be expected mainly along the west, north, and east coasts of Barbados, which will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators. Sea bathers and other users of the sea are also advised to stay out of the water.

A small-craft warning means in this case that mean wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots (47 t0 62 km/h) and/or seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.

A high surf advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

This advisory and warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11.