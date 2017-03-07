Eight injured in road accident at Green Hill
Eight people were injured when a route taxi collided with a motorcycle at Green Hill, St Michael around 8:30 this morning.
The cyclist and his pillion rider sustained serious injuries and were rushed to state-run QEH by ambulance for medical treatment.
Six passengers in the route taxi were treated on the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.
The names of the injured are yet to be disclosed.
