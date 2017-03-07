Eight injured in road accident at Green Hill

Added by Neville Clarke on March 7, 2017.
Eight people were injured when a route taxi collided with a motorcycle at Green Hill, St Michael around 8:30 this morning.

The cyclist and his pillion rider sustained serious injuries and were rushed to state-run QEH by ambulance for medical treatment.

Six passengers in the route taxi were treated on the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

The names of the injured are yet to be disclosed. 

5 Responses to Eight injured in road accident at Green Hill

  1. Ashanda Coward
    Ashanda Coward March 7, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Hmmm again.

  2. Nicole Clarke
    Nicole Clarke March 7, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Mhizz Nisha Boo Bispham you good?

  3. Cynthia Blackman
    Cynthia Blackman March 7, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Trust that it not too serious. Prayers for all

  4. Gail Agard Wallace
    Gail Agard Wallace March 7, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Not surprised. Slow down.

  5. Helicopter(8P) March 7, 2017 at 10:35 am

    From the look of ting in this photograph the occupants of the motorcycle sustained body injuries from blunt forces but how were the route taxi occupants injured?

