Deadly walk

St James community shocked by 12th road fatality

When 48-year-old Anderson Dacosta Joseph left his home in Westmoreland, St James Sunday night for a short trip to Upper Carlton in the same parish, the furthest thing from his father, Sylvester Drakes’ mind was that Joseph would never make it back home.

After all, Joseph had made that journey countless times before to collect his five-year-old son Nazari from the mother’s home, and Sunday night was supposed to be no different.

However, what should have been a routine walk turned deadly, as Joseph was struck around 10 p.m. by a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Nicholii Greene of Carlton, St James, a stone’s throw away from his home. He died on the scene.

The child was transported to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment, and his condition remained unclear up to the time of publication.

“He was on his way home from collecting his son from across the road when it happened,” a distraught Drakes told Barbados TODAY, his efforts to remain busy with chores failed to mask the pain he was feeling.

“He was a real quiet and easy going man,” he added of his son, a truck driver at The Whim in St Peter.

Drakes’ shock at his son’s death reflected the sombre mood in the community, trying to come to grips with what could easily have been the loss of a father and son.

Even his brother, Patrick, with whom Joseph did not enjoy the best of relationships, found it difficult to make sense of it all.

“I was my own person, he was his own person; we don’t live together so. He used to do his own thing and I do my own thing.

“I’m not too sure about how my nephew is doing at the moment,” he said from the family home.

Just across the street from where Joseph met his death, his pals at the liming spot, Love Rock, were engaged in a game of cards.

Even then, their friend Ma Cool was the topic of discussion as they reminisced on the good times they had had together.

“We used to call him Ma Cool because that’s just how he was – free and peaceful as a bird. So like the bird [parrot] macaw, we decided to call him Ma Cool,” Anthony Bovell told Barbados TODAY.

Bovell attempted to remain upbeat – a reflection of the location – but he said they would miss Joseph at Love Rock.

It was only on Saturday that they shared a drink, he said.

“He was one of the founding members of Love Rock. In fact he was Love Rock. When I heard that he died this morning I felt really bad, that’s the truth. The last time I saw him was on Saturday by the corner and we had a beverage,” Bovell added.

Joseph’s death was the 12th road fatality for the year, two more than the total for all of last year.

davandrababb@barbadostoday.bb