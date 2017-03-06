Shutdown of Belle Pumping Station

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has announced an immediate shutdown of the Belle Pumping Station in St Michael.

The BWA said this is as a result of technical problems and it is advising that low water pressure and outages may impact residents and commercial customers in parts of St Michael and Christ Church.

Affected areas in St Michael are the City of Bridgetown, Belleville, Carrington Village, Belmont Road, Halls Road, Martindale’s Road, Constitution Road, Roebuck Street, The Bay Land, Clapham, Tichbourne, Chapel Gap, The Pine, Wildey, Waterford, Bush Hall, Spooner’s Hill, White Hall, Grazettes, Cave Hill, Codrington and the surrounding areas.

In Christ Church – St Matthias, the South Coast from Hastings to Oistins, Fort George Heights, Britton’s Hill, Marine Gardens, Rendezvous Gardens, Welches, Sargeant’s Village, Vauxhall, Sheraton and surrounding districts – are likely to be affected.

The BWA said water tankers will be dispatched to assist essential services first and all other commercial and residential customers after.

It said crews are working assiduously to rectify the problem.