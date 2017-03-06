No backup

Woman who missed court dates loses out on surety

An accused woman who was forced to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Monday is now on remand at HMP Dodds.

Kathy-Ann Browne of Phillips Road, St Stephens Hill, St Michael is charged along with four other women with causing a disturbance in her neighbourhood on May 22 last year.

The hairdresser and three others, including a man, are also accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Jasmine Neptune.

When she made her first appearance back on May 23, 2016, Browne denied the charges and was granted $8,000 bail and given a subsequent court date.

However, while her co accused put in appearances before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant, Browne, who is in her 20s, reportedly never showed up.

Today, her surety told the magistrate that he had informed Browne that her court date was scheduled for today but she allegedly told him she was “not coming”.

When Cuffy-Sargeant informed the surety that he would have to forfeit the bail money, he asked for time to get the accused woman in the dock.

He returned sometime later with Browne in tow, and withdrew as her surety.

That meant that the accused woman needed to find another person to post her bail, but no suitable surety was presented.

She was remanded to jail until April 3.

Meantime, in another case, a teenager facing a rape charge was released on bail when he appeared before Cuffy-Sargeant.

Ahmal Gregory Elias, of Ventnor Land, Rockley, Christ Church, is accused of the indictable offence of having sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent on November 18, last year.

When the 18-year-old, who had been on remand at the St Philip penal institution since December 2016, reappeared in the No.2 Criminal Court today, police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill did not renew her arguments for Elias to be denied bail.

As such, the accused was granted $5,000 bail with one surety.

However it came with conditions. He has been warned to stay away from the complainant and her residence. Elias must also report to the Worthing Police Station every Thursday before noon with valid identification.

The accused returns to court on March 27.