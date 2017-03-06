Inniss steps in

Protest action was averted Monday at the Grantley Adams International Airport following the intervention of Minister of Small Business Donville Inniss.

Upset over the delay in getting their goods cleared, some vendors had threatened to take matters into their own hands.

However, during an hour and a half long meeting with Inniss and the Acting Comptroller of Customs Annette Weekes which began at 2 p.m. Monday, the group of about 15 small traders who have been waiting since last Thursday for Customs clearance of their goods, were given the assurance by Inniss that the delay was not as result of any sudden change to the rules.

He also assured that Customs was in no way seeking to disadvantage small business people.

However, Inniss reminded the vendors of their duty to ensure all the required Customs documentation was in order to prevent any such recurrence.

Though concerned about under-invoicing of goods, officials say they are currently working to have the stalled goods cleared by Tuesday.