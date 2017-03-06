Cyber war!

DLP to step up its online campaign in response to BLP, says Pilgrim

The ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is giving itself a pat on the back following last weekend’s mid-year conference at which Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and members of his Cabinet sought to present the ‘facts’ about Government’s performance over the past nine years.

“The point must be made that the party is busy doing the research to determine the date and time such an event occurred under the last administration where ‘live’ unedited reports were delivered by Cabinet

members,” said DLP General Secretary George Pilgrim in a press statement issued Monday following Saturday’s event held at Queen’s College.

“This party has placed on record a live report to the people of Barbados and ensured that all presentations were uploaded for further dissemination,” he added.

At the same time, Pilgrim accused the Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) of waging a campaign of “fear and corrosion” and of using “paid operatives” to peddle “mistruths” about the country by way of social media.

“The wedge of disunity that has become the political tool of the Opposition has reached an all point low in recent past. Barbadians should take note that despite [having] the unemployment figure below double digit in the recent past, the Barbados Labour Party released an unemployment figure online that the Government had sent home 33,500 people over their period in office,” Pilgrim said, while suggesting that “this kind of distortion has become the norm for the Opposition”.

He also warned that the DLP was not about to lie down and play dead.

“Barbadians can be rest assured that this party will not be idle as the paid mischief makers in Opposition earn a salary as they unmake the profile of Barbados.

“The Democratic Labour Party will soon launch phase two of its movement to sensitize Barbadians to the facts of the nation’s progress over the last nine years.

“The massive distortion online has the attention of the Democratic Labour Party’s Councils and we shall not let it gain currency. The idea of berating our country and laying claim to love of Barbados is a political paradox. The party very soon will communicate to Barbados on our FACT movement,” he added.

Source: (BT)