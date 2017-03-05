UPP launches first candidate

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has announced its first candidate, Craig Harewood, who will be vying for the St George South seat.

A UWI graduate and investment manager by profession, Harewood is described by the UPP as a son of St. George.

He said that in recent months he has been speaking with members of the public, to garner feedback and drum up support for his party.

“UPP is no ordinary political party,” Harewood said, adding: “the established political parties in Barbados are failing to provide a real vision for the country and instead of progressing we are stagnating and even declining.”

His biography describes him as an enthusiast for economics, social development and political participation where he states his wish to encourage the use of the phrase “UPP de ting” to convey the need to raise Barbados to a new level.

A press release from the UPP said that in many respects Harewood does not strike one as the usual political candidate due to his younger persona and varied background.

But the party said Harewood has expressed a passionate vision of making Barbados a first world country through foreign direct investment into areas such as renewable energy, technology-based agri-business and other forward-thinking areas.