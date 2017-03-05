UPDATE-Road Fatality at Westmoreland, St James

A 48-year-old man is Barbados’ latest road fatality.

He was reportedly attempting to cross the road at Westmoreland, St James tonight in the company of his five-year-old son when he was struck by a grey Nissan Sentra motor vehicle.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m., just a stone’s throw from the victim’s home.

Police are yet to reveal the name of the victim or that of his son, who was transported to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. His condition is unknown at this stage.

The driver of the Nissan vehicle was a 19-year-old male, who was also not identified by police.

Up to 11 p.m., the victim’s body was still on the scene.

His death brings to 12 the number of road fatalities in Barbados so far this year — two more than the ten which occurred for all of last year.