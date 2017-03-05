Soroptimist International leads march against human trafficking

Soroptimist International, through its Purple Teardrop campaign, is continuing its drive to sensitize the population about the scourge of human trafficking.

The group staged an anti-human trafficking march in Bridgetown on Saturday.

Clad in purple, the marchers distributed flyers and stopped to educate passers–by about their cause.

As it relates to human trafficking in Barbados, president–elect of the Barbados Soroptimist International, Ayo Barnard–Rollins, shared that this act of modern-day slavery was prevalent in our small society.

However, she stressed that many people were ignorant to the signs of human trafficking in communities.

“We would get a number of persons saying, ‘yes I have seen this behaviour, I’ve seen this girl with many different men, I’ve seen this girl look like she is being abused, who looks like if she is vulnerable or never speaks to anyone’ but they don’t know where to go or who to call,” Barnard–Rollins explained.

“I think education is very important and the more we educate ourselves about what to look out for, the better decisions we can make and pass that down to our generations.”

Noting that some cases of human trafficking start while in abusive relationships, Barnard–Rollins urged those encountering the signs to take action.

“You need to reach out, you need to say something, dig down deep and don’t be afraid to reach out to somebody . . . and ask for help,” she stressed.

Soroptimist International of Barbados launched the Purple Teardrop campaign on March 8, 2013.