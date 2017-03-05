Road fatality at Westmoreland, St James

At this hour, police are reporting a road fatality at Westmoreland, St James.

No details are available, but Police Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler said lawmen were currently carrying out investigations into the death, which brings to 12 the number of fatal accidents on Barbados’ roads this year, after ten were recorded for all of last year.

More information as it comes to hand.