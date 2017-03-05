Praying for Barbados

Prayer warriors from various denominations gathered across Barbados on Saturday to pray against the many ills facing the country.

Leading the session in Jubliee Gardens, the City, founder of Prayer Warriors International, Courtney Selman, following the theme for National Day of Prayer – March Forth On Our Knees – blessed the nation and pleaded for an end to killings and senseless acts of violence.

Selman told Barbados TODAY, the annual day of prayer was meant to combat the “ills and evils” happening in the country. The prayer for the nation tackled issues of crime, gender–based violence, drugs and familial problems.

Responding to the gun violence occurring in the society, Selman called on criminals to put down their guns and pick up the Bible.

“Put down the guns, the guns are only going to end you up in jail and you are going to be separated from your family; but if you pick up the bible, the word of God, it will guide you – even if you just read the 10 commandments,” he stressed. (KK)