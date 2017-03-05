Praying for Barbados
Prayer warriors from various denominations gathered across Barbados on Saturday to pray against the many ills facing the country.
Leading the session in Jubliee Gardens, the City, founder of Prayer Warriors International, Courtney Selman, following the theme for National Day of Prayer – March Forth On Our Knees – blessed the nation and pleaded for an end to killings and senseless acts of violence.
Selman told Barbados TODAY, the annual day of prayer was meant to combat the “ills and evils” happening in the country. The prayer for the nation tackled issues of crime, gender–based violence, drugs and familial problems.
Responding to the gun violence occurring in the society, Selman called on criminals to put down their guns and pick up the Bible.
“Put down the guns, the guns are only going to end you up in jail and you are going to be separated from your family; but if you pick up the bible, the word of God, it will guide you – even if you just read the 10 commandments,” he stressed. (KK)
Amen we need it
This is as effective as Benny Hinn coming here and tricking bajans that giving him money will make them rich.
We do not need prayers, we need effective solutions.
The source of effective solutions are found through the instrument of pray Sir, but of course, to convey this reality to you is as analogious as to say to you: where is the human mind located not the brain?
Mark, analogous, perhaps?
When they can pray and make an amputee grow his leg back, then you would have my agreement.
Until then, prayer is ineffective.
RD Willz, I’ve heard the amputee argument before, but when and where have your heard this request been made in any church or of anyone in the body of Christ?
RD Willz, I am being to suspect that your are an atheist, and that’s ok, because you’re entitled to your own opinion, even if it is grounded in ignorance?
Mark, i am not concerned where it was asked- I am saying of my own volition that when prayer can grow back an amputee’s leg, then i would believe it works.
RD Willz, and let me make this crystal clear: I am not here to convince you as to whether God does or doesn’t exist, or pray does or doesn’t work; you believe what you may.
RD WIllz, do you know for a fact if pray can grow back an amputated leg? Do you know whether or not if it has been tried? Then if not, then why not leave the possibility open, rather than adhering to an absolutists position?
Amen
James 5:16 KJV –
Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.