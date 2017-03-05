Payne says serious neglect evident throughout country

Chairman of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) George Payne has accused the ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP) of gross neglect.

Addressing member of the media during a canvass of the St Michael West constituency with the party’s caretaker Joe Atherley, Payne said that “the serious neglect of this administration” could be seen throughout communities across the island.

He pointed to the state of the road in the White Hill, St Andrew community, as one example of abandonment by the Government.

“The road has washed away entirely, the people are partly marooned, the roads down near to Belleplaine side, that seems to be getting a little unstable and if that goes, it means that we would definitely have a marooned situation,” reasoned Payne.

Meantime, Atherley said the DLP has halted the economic and social development of people. He cited the Urban Transfer of Title programme, which was created under the BLP.

“We had started the process of empowering people through ownership, this government has virtually brought that to a standstill,” he commented.

Atherley, who represented the St Michael West constituency for two terms, 1999 to 2008, described the frustrations of residents, recalling how Barbadians have been heavily taxed.

“Yes, we are fed up but we are fed up with the fact that this government continues to run Barbados into the ground.”

He called on Barbadians to join the March of Disgust to be held on March 11, saying.

“All of us are pained and saddened and therefore our disgust is to be expressed in a march against the incompetence of a government,” Atherley added. (KK)