Man shot behind old Glendairy prison

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at Station Hill, St Michael this afternoon, leaving one man injured.

Lawmen are yet to release the name of the victim. However, they said that officers responded to a report sometime after 1 p.m. Sunday of gunshots being fired behind the old Glendairy prison.

On arrival in the area, officers encountered a male suspect who was armed with a firearm. The man, who was shot by the police, was transported by ambulance to the state-run QEH for medical attention.

Police recovered one firearm and ammunition at the scene.