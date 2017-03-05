Changes in petroleum prices

Barbadians will see a change in petroleum prices from midnight, tonight. The price of gasoline will decrease while the prices of diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will increase.

The retail price of gasoline will fall from $2.98 to $2.96 a litre, a decrease of two cents. The price of diesel will increase by four cents from $2.17 to $2.21 per litre, while the price of kerosene remains unchanged at $1.13 per litre.

The new retail price of the 100 lb cylinder of LPG will move from $147.04 to $153.85. The 25 lb cylinder will cost $43.56, up from $41.86, while the price of the 22 lb cylinder will be $38.50, up from $37. The price of the 20 lb cylinder moves from $33.64 to $35. These amount to increases of $6.81, $1.70, $1.50 and $1.36 respectively.

The adjustments in retail prices are due solely to changes in the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) of these refined products