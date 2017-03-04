RDC aware of elderly couple’s plight

The Rural Development Commission (RDC) has confirmed that it is aware of the plight of an elderly St John’s couple.

Wilson and Louise Yearwood have been living in a dilapidated government–sponsored home for more than 15 years.

In an article published on March 2, Barbados TODAY highlighted the elderly couple’s predicament. The one–bedroom wooden structure, which is in urgent need of repair, stands in Clifton Hall, St John, with holes in the roof and evidence of rodents in the environs.

Following the publication of the article, a press release was issued by the RDC, which confirmed that 75–year–old Louise Yearwood was indeed one of their clients.

Acting Director, Randolph Outram indicated that the RDC had previously done repairs to the house and Yearwood did return for additional assistance.

However, as it relates to repairing the deteriorating home, the RDC acting director did not specify when repairs will commence or if a site visit will be conducted.

“The RDC will endeavour to render that assistance as soon as it is in a position to do so,” Outram said.