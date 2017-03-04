PSV operator accused of serious indecency
A PSV operator appeared before a Bridgetown Court Friday accused of committing an act of serious indecency against a female.
Ivor Kevyn Payne, of #81 Crystal Heights, St James, is charged with committing the crime on February 28.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court.
However, the 30-year-old was released after police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill had no objections to bail and the magistrate accepted his surety.
The granting of the $7,000 bail came with the condition that Payne stay away from the complainant and her residence.
Payne is scheduled to make his second appearance in court on June 24.
Jail his
This is what barbados has become, he suppose to be a responsible person , as for the job he does , but its always have to be bad attitude and behaviour as in the (US) hoods or ghettos……