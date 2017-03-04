PSV operator accused of serious indecency

A PSV operator appeared before a Bridgetown Court Friday accused of committing an act of serious indecency against a female.

Ivor Kevyn Payne, of #81 Crystal Heights, St James, is charged with committing the crime on February 28.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court.

However, the 30-year-old was released after police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill had no objections to bail and the magistrate accepted his surety.

The granting of the $7,000 bail came with the condition that Payne stay away from the complainant and her residence.

Payne is scheduled to make his second appearance in court on June 24.