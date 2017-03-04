Double trouble

Two police officers accused of separate criminal offences

Two police officers found themselves on the wrong side of the law Friday, appearing before a court to face separate allegations.

In one case, a lawman is accused of rape; in the other, an officer is charged with fraud.

It was Raymond Llewellyn Maynard, of Johnson Land, Green Hill, St Michael, who appeared before Bridgetown Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on the rape charge.

The 47-year-old is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent on November 18 last year.

Maynard was not required to plead to the offence.

With no objections to bail from prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill, Maynard was released on $7,000 bail after his surety was accepted by Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant.

But he has been warned to stay away from the complainant and return for his second court appearance on May 8.

In the other matter, Dirwayne Omar Cumberbatch, of Around the Town, St Peter, is accused of uttering to Advance Caribbean (Barbados) Limited, two pay slips and a salary deduction authorization form, knowing them to be fraudulently altered, on July 2, 2015.

He told Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant he was not guilty of the charge leveled against him.

However, Cumberbatch was not required to plea to the charge that on August 27, 2015, with intent to defraud, obtained from Advance Caribbean (Barbados) Limited $4,000 in cash by virtue of forged instruments, namely two pay slips and a salary deduction authorization form, knowing them to be forged.

When it came time for bail there was no objection from the prosecutor. As such, the accused policeman was released on $7,000 bail with one surety to return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on May 15.