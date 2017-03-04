DEM working to raise awareness of natural disasters

After the passage of Tropical Storm Matthew in 2016, the social partnership was questioned, as the demands for a national shutdown by the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) was promptly ignored by private enterprises.

Nearly six months later, a resolution has yet to be found.

While speaking at a press conference for Earthquake and Tsunami Smart Month, Director of the DEM, Kerry Hinds informed the media that discussions with the Social Partnership were ongoing.

“There are plans to have additional discussions because it is an issue that is very important for us at the national level,” commented Hinds.

As March marks Earthquake and Tsunami month, Hinds indicated that the DEM sought to provide the general public with a comprehensive understanding of disaster management.

Despite the assumption by some that seismic activity was not prevalent in the Caribbean region, Hinds noted that more persons were asking to be informed.

“Over the last couple of years, we have recognized that there is a greater level of awareness of the general population to the earthquake and tsunami hazard. This has been fueled by increased seismic activity that has affected Barbados, what we have seen at the national level is a request for the Department of Emergency Management, Coastal Zone Management Unit, other entities to deliver a number of sensitization sessions . . . geared towards the public, the private sector.”

In response to last year’s catastrophe, the DEM Director revealed that the organization had made great strides in the development of the national level protocols, especially those for tsunami and earthquakes. It was revealed that after Hurricane Matthew, the DEM were chastised for neglecting the deaf community in their two–day coverage of the storm.

Also on the panel, senior meteorologist at Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), Clairmonte Williams, warned locals that earthquakes differed greatly from tropical storms.

Recognizing that Barbadians were now readily engaging in the concept of hurricane preparedness, Williams stressed that the BMS could not predict seismic activity.

“With a hurricane or tropical storm, you can plan in advance, you should be proactive but that is not the case with a tsunami event … to this day no scientist have been able to predict when an earthquake will occur, so it is not something you can plan for. Rather than being proactive you have to react now when it does occur . . .

The MET Office might not have adequate time to give the public adequate notice, so as a member of the public, you have to know beforehand the situation of if a tsunami is occurring what you are supposed to do.”

The senior meteorologist stressed that public awareness was necessary, considering that in some cases the general public would only be informed 5 – 8 minutes after the event.

“In the event of an earthquake which has triggered a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is not going to be able to issue any warnings until after 5 – 8 minutes after the earthquake,” cautioned Williams.

Seeking to heighten the awareness of earthquakes and tsunami, the DEM will be embarking on a month of activities starting from March 17, which will target primary and secondary school; disabled persons and the general public.