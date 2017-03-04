Carpenter accused of stealing thousands

A carpenter was released on $30,000 bail recently after making his first appearance before the Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch on theft charges.

Sylfred Augustus Leacock of 1st Avenue Gooding Road, Deighton Road, St Michael is accused of stealing $4,500, the proceeds of a CIBC First Caribbean International Bank cheque made payable to himself.

That offence allegedly occurred in the District ‘D’ jurisdiction on October 7, 2015.

The 49-year-old is also charged with stealing $37,127.10 belonging to Thelma Wright sometime between March 18 and August 8, 2015.

Police prosecutor Station Sergeant Azel Skeete did not object to bail being granted to the accused, but urged the court to apply some conditions to his release.

Leacock has to report to a police station three times a week before 9:30 a.m. and surrender his passport and all other travel documents to the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court.