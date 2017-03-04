Arthur move good for politics, says Pilgrim

A leading attorney-at-law is describing the decision of former Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leader Owen Arthur to accept an offer to lead Government’s economic advisory team, “as the ushering in of an exciting era of Barbadian politics”.

In an interview with Barbados TODAY this afternoon, Andrew Pilgrim, QC, stated that the country was in too much of a volatile economic position for its best resources to be ignored strictly on party political grounds .

“Barbados is in a position where there is a definite craving for leadership and clarity. It is therefore good for people to feel that freedom to move across the divide because at the end of the day we are too small a country to because someone is a Dee [member of the Democratic Labour Party] they are an idiot or because I am Bee [BLP]) I am smart. There has to be more to it than that,” Pilgrim contended.

He argued that if the move to include the former prime minister in the creation of an economic recovery strategy was indeed an olive branch extended across the political divide in search of the best expertise, then it augers well for country.

He added that by the same token Barbadians should be open to new political parties, as they may have fresh ideas about getting the economy back on track. He recommended that support for a party ought to be more substantive than just being a card-carrying member.

“We can no longer afford to have just Bees and Dees. Yes, you want to be attached to the party that you think is best qualified to lead a country, but this thing about ‘I born a Dee and going to die a Dee’, that is foolishness. We can’t afford to be divided in half in a country that is a 166 square miles.”

Earlier this week, political scientist, Peter Wickham described Arthur’s pending appoint as an admission that the DLP was incompetent when it came to the handling of the economy. Wickham contended that if the appointment became official, the DLP Government would be contradicting its longstanding claim that it had inherited an economic mess from the Arthur-led BLP, which lost the 2008 general election after 14 years in power.