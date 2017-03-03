We like it so!
What do Paul Duff, Terence Browett, John Walmark, Joe Schuler, Marcus Clarke, Geoffrey Padgham, Sam Burns, Bill Kent, Peter Quinlan and Alex Currie have in common?
They have all been visitors to Barbados who have been expressing disappointment at the dirty way we keep our little island. By writing letters to the editor – and signing their names – they have been telling us how dirty and untidy we are.
The latest visitor we’ve let down, Alex Currie, wrote this week: “I constantly hear members of the BTMI (Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.) preaching about “The Barbados Brand”. Is the picture of trash-laden streets, food containers and beverage cans the Barbados brand?”
Gentlemen, we like it so; we are comfortable with litter; it is part of our landscape. We don’t even notice it. Haven’t you noticed how we step over and around it on our sidewalks?
If you had looked a little closer, you would have seen the larvae of the Aedes aegypti mosquito in the plastic cups and bags and the styrofoam food containers we toss at the roadside and into the gutters. I’m glad you returned home before those larvae became adults to extract some of your blood in exchange for dengue or chikungunya
or zika.
When a sizeable number of folk like you stop coming, our Barbados tourism authorities will mount a campaign to woo you back.
We will board planes (the Minister will likely go first-class, as usual) and fly around your country with a 30-member retinue of officials, cultural ambassadors, fire-eaters, stilt-walkers, calypsonians, limbo dancers and a green monkey, and beg you to come back to “Beautiful Barbados, our island in the sun”.
How many more visitors will it take to warn us that we are rapidly destroying our environment and with it, our economy?
A few years ago, a former United Nations Secretary-General Mr Kofi Annan flattered us with a comment that “Barbados punches above its weight”. No one thought of asking him: “How much do we weigh?”
That was flattering by the (Secretary – General ) but today we cant even throw or know how to punch…….
Nothing will happen until the visitors stop coming or some one catches a disease and has to be flown home,the writing is on the wall,will some one show the Tourist board and the cleansing Dept.
I believe Charity begins at home the tourist second our taxes paid is to used to help keep the sanitation department functional and I also think fines for deliberately littering is agreeable.I will add here I saw garbage like this on a visit to NY , so it’s not only here.Everyone needs to do their part.WE Don’t Like It so.
People needs to be fine for littering and a heavy fine, same way as helmet and seat belts
Two years back, I asked my sister Babs ( married and living in Vanada) : How did your how’d best -friend how she had enjoyed her much-anticipated Caribbean cruise, which included this beautiful island paradise?
Babs response was factual, shameful, and shocking.
Her friend “X”, had indeed asked the very question, and had received this verbatim answer:-
“Babs, the place was so dirty, I will never go back there again. Litter and garbage everywhere. Mosquitoes laughing at “OFF” Bins and skips overflowing. We walked to and from the Port ( BTW, Canadians love waking), and on walking back to the ship later in the afternoon, rats were everywhere. We are not coming
back.
I was deeply ashamed….and I guess that she “vented” to others besides my sister. Yes, it was my sis who persuaded her friend to take thrip. No prizes for how my sister felt.
But i c tourist pelt things the taxi car n van window more dan once last year i c that myself .just few weeks ago i see a boy like 13 or 14 years he finish the drink then drop the bottle his sister make him pick it up .