Teen hurt in St James shooting

The quiet community of Durant’s Village Road, St James was rocked by an early afternoon shooting Thursday that left a teenager nursing multiple gunshot injuries.

Police said 18-year-old Kemal Haynes of Holders Hill in the same parish, received three gunshot wounds about his body just after 1 p.m. and was in serious but stable condition.

“Haynes was liming on a bridge in the area with another man when a group of men approached the bridge and opened fire. Haynes received gunshot injuries to his right hand, chest and right side. He was rushed to the QEH [Queen Elizabeth Hospital] in a private vehicle for medical attention,” Public Relations Officer of the Royal Barbados Police Force Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler said.

Some residents were up in arms about the shooting, blaming people hanging out at a popular liming spot for the violence.

“They’re always by that house liming and up to no good. All the time it’s another set of madness going on around here. I’m not surprised that one of them get shoot. Not surprised at all,” one resident who asked not to be identified told Barbados TODAY.

Another resident, who also requested anonymity, said he had tried to talk to some of the youngsters from time to time but nothing seemed to be getting through.

“For years now I would see some of the young ones there liming and I would tell them to go home and look in a school book, and some of them would hide when them see me coming but eventually I tell them they don’t have to hide from me,” he said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the shooting to contact Holetown Police Station at 419 1700 or 419 1701, police emergency hotline 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Police also assured persons that any information given would be completely confidential.