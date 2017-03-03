Teen banned from Gold Cup

. . . MUST ALSO STAY AWAY FROM CAVE SHEPHERD

A St George teen has been barred from stepping foot on Cave Shepherd’s premises.

That was just one on the orders Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed on Jeremiah Jemaile Grannum of Woodland Tenantry, St George when he appeared before her today charged with two offences.

The unemployed 17-year-old admitted to stealing two shirts worth $589.98 belonging to Duty Free Caribbean trading as Cave Shepherd and Company Limited on March 1.

He also pleaded guilty to having a flick knife in his possession on the same day, for use in the course of or in connection with theft.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill said Grannum was among a group of young men who entered the store around 3:15 p.m. yesterday. They were observed by security personnel who monitored them as they made their way to the Broad Street Men’s clothing store.

After removing and then putting back several items of clothing on the rack, Grannum went into the changing room with three shirts.

The security guard positioned himself outside the changing room and when the teenager emerged, he handed over one of the shirts. When asked for the other items, he went back into the changing room and removed the clothing from a haversack he was carrying. It was discovered that the tags had been removed.

Grannum was taken to the security office where a knife, which was allegedly used to remove the tags, was found in his haversack. Police were called in and Grannum was charged.

After speaking to the teen in court today, the magistrate placed him on a 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, and warned him stay away from Cave Shepherd.

After speaking with the teenager’s mother, Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant also forbade him from venturing to the Garrison Savannah on Saturday when the Sandy Lane Gold Cup will be held.

He was granted $1,000 bail with one surety to return to court in six weeks, pending a pre-sentencing report.