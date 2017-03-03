George remanded

Added by Barbados Today on March 3, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

Marlon Omar George, 31, of no fixed place of abode, was remanded to Her Majesty’s Dodds today on a string of charges.

George, who was the subject of a wanted man bulletin, is charged with one count of robbery committed in Oistins, two counts of burglaries and one count of aggravated burglary committed in the District ‘A’ jurisdiction.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrate Court and was ordered to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate court on March 7 and the District ‘C’ court on March 30th.

2 Responses to George remanded

  1. Kay Critchlow
    Kay Critchlow March 3, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    He looks evil

    Reply
  2. Angus Benn
    Angus Benn March 3, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    EVERY TIME THEY GIVE THESE CRIMINALS BAIL. THEY COMMIT MORE CRIME. THEY KNOW HOW TO WORK THE SYSTEM.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *