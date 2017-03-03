George remanded

Marlon Omar George, 31, of no fixed place of abode, was remanded to Her Majesty’s Dodds today on a string of charges.

George, who was the subject of a wanted man bulletin, is charged with one count of robbery committed in Oistins, two counts of burglaries and one count of aggravated burglary committed in the District ‘A’ jurisdiction.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrate Court and was ordered to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate court on March 7 and the District ‘C’ court on March 30th.