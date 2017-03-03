Disappointed by Owen

If the DLP government has proven that it is good at anything, it has to be that it is good at playing political games, doing almost exclusively what is politically expedient, and that without a doubt, for them, it will always be party first.

The DLP is without a doubt the worst government of recent time, in terms of managing the economic and social affairs of the state and its people. Principally because its members seem to spend most of their time concentrating on ways in which to hold on to power, even though it is glaringly obvious, for the sake of power itself.

I have always had major respect for the economic prowess of former Prime Minister Owen Arthur. It is because of his abilities that I want to believe that the step he now takes is without the obvious malice that he holds for the Leader of the Opposition, and simply out of love for country.

God and all the angels know that the DLP needs the help, since they have proven for eight long and arduous years that they cannot get the job done. To be honest, I really want to continue to see the former prime minister as a statesman and patriot of our fine nation.

But I will say this. The DLP is shameless. In 2015, Opposition Leader Mia Mottley, on seeing the economic and accompanying social devastation of the country, suggested that a Council of Eminent Persons be convened. The idea seemed, of course, that this bipartisan team would pool ideas designed to bring about much needed economic change.

Instead, Mr Stuart, in his usual, egotistical manner, dismissed Owen as having no special insights and having no magic potion. Owen, in fact, declined Mia’s suggestion; a suggestion that on the eve of an election in Barbados, when the bottom has all but fallen out the proverbial boat, when the task of turning around the country has become much more difficult, Owen has risen.

I struggle with his decision because of the obvious politics at play, and because of my inherent love of country, which indeed compels me to want whatever is best for Barbados. However, to my mind, even if Owen is able to help the DLP to turn around the country, it has never been clearer that he nor the DLP is no longer what is best for the country. We have a situation where he, instead heeding Mia’s call to assist as a part of a task force, when it best could have helped the country, waited until it was politically expedient for him to join the DLP’s ranks.

This once great man has fallen more than a few notches in my eyes.

Source: Debra Ifill (Mrs)