Cases dismissed

Bridgetown Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today dismissed three separate cases for “want of prosecution”.

Robert Jesse Forde of 8th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael walked out of the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court free of a six-year-old theft charge.

Forde, was charged along with Ramon Jamar Hewitt, 26, of the same address, with stealing a quantity of copper valued $512 from the premises of the Ministry of Health at Jemmott’s Lane, St Michael, property of the Crown, on August 21, 2011.

When the matter went before the magistrate again today, the prosecutor was still not in possession of a file to start the matter.

Given the length of time that the case had been in the system, the magistrate dismissed it.

However, Hewitt, who was a no show at today’s hearing, still has to make an appearance in the No. 2 Criminal Court.

In the other case, Reynold Lance Pope and Reco Ramario Shaquille Spratt, both of 3rd Avenue, Bibby’s Lane, St Michael, were charged with causing Akeem Montoute serious bodily harm on June 15, 2013, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him.

That three-year-old case was also dismissed after the Crown failed to start the matter.

Meanwhile, Gregory Leon Holder was also freed of a drug charge that had been brought against him.

Holder, who is in his late 30s, was accused of possession of cannabis – an offence that allegedly occurred on March 6, 2014. His case was also dismissed for the same reasons as the other two matters.