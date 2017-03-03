Another S&P downgrade

The international ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) today downgraded Barbados to ‘CCC+/C’ based on its limited financing alternatives and low international reserves.

S&P also issued a negative outlook for the island, while warning that the sustainability of the Barbados dollar is now under threat, amid Government’s continued reliance on the Central Bank to finance its deficit.

“As a result, we are lowering our long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Barbados to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-’.

“We are also lowering our short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to ‘C’ from ‘B’,” the ratings agency said.

It also explained that its negative outlook reflects its view that Government was either unable or unwilling to take timely steps to redress the situation.

The latest downgrade comes against the backdrop of assurances issued by the country’s Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler this week that the country was not facing any “doomsday” scenario and that the Freundel Stuart administration still had the economic situation well in hand.

Following is the full text of the S&P statement:

OVERVIEW

• Increased reliance on Central Bank financing of the still-high government

deficit and the fall in international reserves reflect heightened

challenges for policy implementation, the sustainability of the peg to

the U.S. dollar, and underpin expected weaker growth prospects in

Barbados.

• As a result, we are lowering our long-term foreign and local currency

sovereign credit ratings on Barbados to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-’.

• We are also lowering our short-term foreign and local currency sovereign

credit ratings to ‘C’ from ‘B’.

• The negative outlook reflects our view that the government’s ability or

willingness to take timely steps to redress deficit and financing

pressures and bolster international reserves will likely deteriorate

further.

RATING ACTION

On March 3, 2017, S&P Global Ratings lowered its long-term foreign and local

currency sovereign ratings on Barbados to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-’. The outlook is

negative. We also lowered the short-term ratings to ‘C’ from ‘B.’ At the same

time, we lowered our transfer and convertibility assessment for Barbados to

‘CCC+’ from ‘B-’.

RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects our view that the government of Barbados’ willingness

to take timely, proactive corrective measures to strengthen its financial

profile continues to erode. In our view, a weaker ability to meet its

debt-servicing requirements stems from still-high fiscal deficits, limited

access to private-sector funding in the local market, as well as a decline in

external funding, and with it foreign exchange reserves. The sovereign’s debt

servicing capacity depends on favorable financial and economic conditions

consistent with our “Criteria For Assigning ‘CCC+’, ‘CCC’, ‘CCC-’, And ‘CC’

Ratings,” in our opinion.

The government has not succeeded in substantially reducing high fiscal

deficits. Furthermore, reliance on the central bank to directly finance these

deficits continued to rise again in 2016. From April to December 2016 (the

first nine months of fiscal 2016-2017) the central bank, and, to a lesser

degree, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) in effect wholly financed the

government’s borrowing needs. Private domestic financial institutions reduced

their exposure to government securities, and the government paid down external

debt. We consider the policy of ongoing dependence on central bank financing

at odds with the government’s goal of defending Barbados’ long-standing

currency peg with the U.S. dollar. It significantly curtails the central

bank’s ability to act as a lender of last resort in the financial system.

The high level of central bank financing underscores the challenges associated

with timely corrective fiscal policy actions. The government plans to present

the 2017-2018 budget in the coming month. While it seemingly aims to rely on

increased recourse to asset sales to fund the deficit, in our view, the

prospects for deeper expenditure or revenue adjustment are uncertain,

underscored by the poor track record of execution. This comes as the country

moves into an electoral cycle, with parliamentary elections due by February

2018. Furthermore, one-off revenues from the sale of the Barbados National

Terminal Company are still pending after initially expected to materialize a

year ago. This demonstrates policy inaction and prospects for slow progress on

asset sales. The streamlining of state-owned enterprise finances is behind

schedule, and their management continues to weigh on Barbados’ fiscal profile.

Finally, delays in complying with terms and requirements for official

borrowing (from multilateral agencies, for example) have contributed to delays

in external disbursements, which are important to bolster international

reserves. In sum, the various failures to respond in a timely fashion to

mitigate fiscal and financial pressures further weigh on our view of Barbados’

institutional and policy effectiveness.

With about US$15,800 per capita GDP projected for 2017, Barbados is still one

of the richest countries in the Caribbean. However, growth has been below that

of peers with a similar level of economic development, and the economy depends

highly on tourism. While three major hotels had announced new investments on

the island–the Hyatt, the Sam Lord’s Castle project by Wyndham, and the

expansion of the all-inclusive Sandals hotel–only Sandals is not suffering

from delays. Given these recurrent delays, and our expectations for ongoing

risks associated with sluggish fiscal correction, we have lowered our growth

forecast and level for per capita GDP, which weakens Barbados’ overall

economic profile.

We expect Barbados’ net general government debt to continue to rise toward

111% of GDP over the next three years from 101% in 2016. We consider this

level of debt a key credit weakness, particularly given Barbados’ narrow, open

economy (which depends highly on tourism) and fixed exchange rate regime. In

addition, the general government interest to revenue burden is over 15%. We

assess Barbados’ contingent liabilities as limited, considering our view of

the strength of the banking system, with assets of the deposit-taking

financial institutions at 170% of GDP.

The high current account deficit (CAD), which is not fully financed by foreign

direct investment, and slow external disbursements from multilateral and

official creditors contributed to a decline in international reserves to

US$341 million at year-end 2016. This keeps the country’s external

vulnerabilities high and underscores challenges of sustaining the fixed

exchange rate. Usable international reserves, which we consider for assessing

external liquidity, are even lower; we subtract the monetary base from

international reserves because reserve coverage of the monetary base is

critical to maintaining confidence in the exchange-rate regime. Barbados’

usable reserves have been negative since 2013, and the position continues to

deteriorate, in part because of the central bank’s deficit financing, which

has expanded the monetary base. We expect Barbados’ gross external financing

needs to be above 200% of current account receipts (CAR) plus usable reserves.

We expect narrow net external debt to average about 40% of CAR during

2017-2019. Our external assessment also considers that net external

liabilities of a projected 160% of CAR during 2017-2018 are substantially

higher than narrow net external debt. Finally, in our view, data on Barbados’

international investment position has inconsistencies and is not timely.

ow inflation is a reflection of global conditions rather than effective

monetary policy execution given the fixed exchange rate regime. In addition,

the central bank’s ongoing financing of the government’s deficit impairs the

credibility of monetary policy, the peg, and the ability of the central bank

to act as a lender of last resort for the financial system.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade over the next 12

months should the government fail to make additional progress in lowering its

high fiscal deficit or if external pressures worsen with persistent and large

CADs. This scenario would likely lead to further deterioration in the

availability of deficit financing and pose challenges for the fixed exchange

rate.

We could revise the outlook to stable within the next 12 months if the

government succeeds in stemming further slippage in its fiscal accounts–be it

from implementation of fiscal measures or a stronger-than-expected rebound in

growth; improves its access to financing, especially from private creditors

locally and globally; and stabilizes the country’s external vulnerabilities

and bolsters international reserves.