Twice for Voice

Aaron Voice St Louis thought it so nice, he did it twice and proved he is far from finished.

Last Friday night, Voice beat out the pack at the International Soca Monarch competition, an event of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2017 Carnival, to take his second consecutive title.

He overcame technical difficulties to give what was a flawless performance, complete with silky smooth vocals and a few picong verses directed at his rivals that delighted the crowd.

Voice, who took the crown last year with Cheers to Life, came on stage dressed in an overcoat in the royal colours of gold and purple. He wore white trousers and was accompanied by a troupe of dancers clad in white with gold trimmings.

The defending champion was nothing but excellent in his delivery of Far From Finished at the Fantastic Friday showpiece, where he focused more on the delivery of his messages instead of props.

Known for songs with uplifting themes, Voice told the crowd during his performance: “I will always continue to sing positive music. I will always continue to lift the people.”

He encouraged the audience to be always grateful for every little thing that they have. He then rendered a new verse which went as follows:

“I don’t mind if they beat me, hear the song that I sing, watch the vibes that I bring. It’s not about the money, it’s not about winning. If I could change the life of a younger one, then I know for sure that my battle is already won.”

Voice also had a few choice words for those who thought they were going to take his crown. The picong verses, as we know, were all in good fun as part of the competition.

Following his crowning, Voice took to social media to thank everyone for their support, especially his parents who stuck by his side even on the night when he was confronted by technical difficulties.

“Papa say ‘oh yuh cyah give up, what is for you is for you’. Anyone that was close to me backstage when the technical difficulties happened last night would understand how much this line meant to me.”

He went on: “God never gives us more than we can handle. Thank you, Trinidad and Tobago, and all the soca lovers for the support. To all those present in Soca Monarch, I thank you even more. My faith in God and your participation is all that I needed to pull through. Thanks to you all.

“To the rocks in my life, my shoulders to cry on, my protectors, my heart, my everything, my parents, I love you more than words can explain. None of this would be possible without you,” Voice wrote on his Instagram page.

Newcomer Orlando Octave, who has had a fantastic season with his hit Single, was second. Octave took a punch at Voice, telling the defending champion that instead of drinking champagne, he should have helped some youth or friend by blessing them the same way Jah blessed him.

Devon D Journey Matthews was third. Veteran Iwer George had to settle for fourth place.