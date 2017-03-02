Shooting mars football game in Belfield

Two footballers are nursing gunshot wounds, following a shooting incident at Belfield Pasture, Belfield, St Michael last night.

Police say 35-year-old Jason White of Fairview, Christ Church suffered two gunshot wounds to his left foot, while 16-year-old Keymar Holligan of Eden Lodge, St Michael was shot once in his left foot during the incident, which occurred around 8:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

White and Holligan, who are both members of the Belfield football team, were reportedly playing in a match, when a fight broke out between White and a player from the opposing team.

During the altercation, two male supporters of the opposing team allegedly ran onto the pasture and opened fire, resulting in the injuries to White and Holligan.

The injured players were rushed to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical attention and are currently listed as stable.

As police investigations continue into the matter, lawmen are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Black Rock Police Station at telephone numbers 417-7500 or 417-7501. They can also contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Police say all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.