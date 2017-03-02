Shooting mars football game in Belfield
Two footballers are nursing gunshot wounds, following a shooting incident at Belfield Pasture, Belfield, St Michael last night.
Police say 35-year-old Jason White of Fairview, Christ Church suffered two gunshot wounds to his left foot, while 16-year-old Keymar Holligan of Eden Lodge, St Michael was shot once in his left foot during the incident, which occurred around 8:28 p.m. on Wednesday.
White and Holligan, who are both members of the Belfield football team, were reportedly playing in a match, when a fight broke out between White and a player from the opposing team.
During the altercation, two male supporters of the opposing team allegedly ran onto the pasture and opened fire, resulting in the injuries to White and Holligan.
The injured players were rushed to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical attention and are currently listed as stable.
As police investigations continue into the matter, lawmen are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Black Rock Police Station at telephone numbers 417-7500 or 417-7501. They can also contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.
Police say all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.
So we dont get to have friendly rivalry n sport n events n e more….?
With the CASSAVA plant/mill soon to be up and running, put away these gun fools for long periods of time in DODDS in the area which will be converted to a BAKERY and make BAKERS out of them for LIFE. GUN men and Murderers must spend the a very, very, very long time in the DODDS BAKERY.
senseless at times like this i despair for my country
it seems like those shooters came prepared for gun action, and not foot ball action, as soon as a fight started, out came the guns blazing, two men down, dem ent mecking nuh sport a tall “Gun Town” fuh yuh