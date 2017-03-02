Police investigate shooting in St James

Police are on the scene of a shooting at Durants, St James.

According to police, the victim is a 16-year-old male.

(more details as they come to hand)

8 Responses to Police investigate shooting in St James

  1. Sharon Taylor
    Sharon Taylor March 2, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    This is what’s trending now? Sombebody like dem tell d “edeats” to “updeting”…. Smfh

    Reply
  2. Edward Millington
    Edward Millington March 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    ???.

    Reply
  3. Linda Huyton-Hill
    Linda Huyton-Hill March 2, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Kate Turner… and again..

    Reply
    • Kate Turner
      Kate Turner March 2, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      Oh no. What on earth is going on???

      Reply
    • Linda Huyton-Hill
      Linda Huyton-Hill March 2, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      It’s been getting worse for a while now…. they need to eradicate the weapons…

      Reply
    • Kate Turner
      Kate Turner March 2, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      They do need to do this…

      Reply
  4. kathy-Ann Clarke March 2, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Oh boy, Gun Town for true.

    Reply
  5. Kay Critchlow
    Kay Critchlow March 2, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Tourism soon going be what tourism barbados going get flagged up soon for somewhere not very safe to visit . Government , police , parents , everyone needs to get a grip on this now fast .

    Reply

