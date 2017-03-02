Fenty brothers behind bars for nine months

Two brothers were Wednesday sentenced to nine months in prison for breaking into a woman’s home.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick jailed Jim Ron Fenty and his older brother Jason Nathaniel Fenty, who were both on remand at HMP Dodds, when they made their third appearance in the No.1 Bridgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The two, both of #20B Down Hill Drive, Eden Lodge, St Michael, pleaded guilty on January 17 to entering the home of Nicole Branch as a trespasser on December 30, 2016 with intent to steal.

The siblings were apparently walking along Clermont, St Michael when they noticed a house they thought was unoccupied. They jumped the guard wall and ventured inside, with one searching and the other acting as the lookout.

However, the one on the inside was “startled” when the homeowner called out. They escaped but were later captured.