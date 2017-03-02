Broadway help for QEH

Celebrating their 5th anniversary, Neil Berg and his team once again brought Broadway to Barbados, and did it all for charity. The audience that packed Frank Collymore Hall had a grand time.

Last Saturday night, the New York Broadway performers filled the hall with the sweet sounds of music all in the name of the Broadway To Barbados Charitable Trust.

The Trust aims to acquire diagnostic and special monitoring equipment for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital –– in the Intensive Care Unit and the Accident & Emergency Department.

The Trust’s aim this year is to raise $25 million via their silent auction.

CEO of the QEH, Dr Dexter James, again thanked all the sponsors for their contributions and unwavering support over the last five years.

“One of the most significant contributions by the BBCT over the past years has been the financing of the state of the art Richie Haynes Medical Intensive Care Unit,” Dr James said.

He added: “It is recognized that the Government of Barbados cannot provide all the resources required in sustaining the existing package of health services and my board has embraced philanthropy as a viable supplementary source of capital financing.”

The performers in this year’s show included renowned vocal powerhouse Danny Zolli, Carter Carvet, best known for her role in the Tony nominated Broadway musical, It Ain’t Nothin, John Patrick Schutz, Rita Harvey, Brook Wood, Maximilian Sangerman, Robert Mattern, Rebecca Pitcher and Lawrence Clayton.

They were joined by local guest performer Andre Woodvine and were all well received by the audience.

The cast took the audience on a musical journey showcasing music from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s in Act One much to the audience’s delight. The sang songs like The Twist, River Deep Mountain High, My Girl, Dream and Live Like We Were Dying among many others.

They also did a Titanic Medley that would have impressed any lover of the iconic movie.

In Act Two, the cast did a tribute to 80’s music featuring songs by Michael Jackson, Man in the Mirror, and Prince, Purple Rain. They closed out the show with the popular Broadway song Don’t Stop Believin’.

The show will continue on Thursday night.