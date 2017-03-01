Stolen phone costs robber almost $3,000

An unemployed 19-year-old who committed a daring daylight robbery while disembarking a route taxi must now compensate his victim.

Christopher Seth Japeth Bynoe, of Fordes Road, Clapham, Christ Church, admitted to robbing Natasha Graham of a cellular phone and a case on January 21 this year.

Bynoe returned before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant Tuesday for sentencing after spending a month on remand.

He was ordered to pay Graham $2,830 no later than June 2.

If he fails to pay the money, he will spend eight months at HMP Dodds.