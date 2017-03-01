Rasta parents out of system

The legal troubles of Rastafarian parents Charles Ijui Jah Lashley and his partner Kim Isartes Ibre Jackman are now over.

High Court Justice Cecil McCarthy today discontinued an application brought by the Child Care Board (CCB), which was seeking to make the couple’s children wards of the court.

The case by the CCB was brought after the parents were found guilty back in September 2016 of breaching Section 41 Clause (b) of the Education Act, Chapter 41 on the grounds that there was no record of their two children – a boy and a girl, both under the age of 12 – ever attending formal classes.

However, the parents were later allowed to walk free when Magistrate Douglas Frederick dismissed the case after the prosecution attempted to add dates to the charges, on the same day the two were due to find out their fate.

Their lawyer, Ajamu Boardi, said the judge discontinued the application on the basis that application for homeschooling by the parents had been approved by the Ministry of Education earlier this month.

“Great relief [for the family]. They are very glad to get this past them to continue with their life,” the attorney said following this morning’s sitting.

He said the judge is expected to give written submissions for his decision at a later date.