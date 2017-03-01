No bail

WOMAN REMANDED FOR ALLEGEDLY HARBOURING WANTED MAN

A 26-year-old mother of two who allegedly helped a wanted man evade police is now facing time behind bars.

Ashley Danica Anita Jones, of No. 17 Birch Path, Regent Hill, Pinelands, St Michael, was today remanded to HMP Dodds for 28 days, when she appeared in court on a charge of perverting the course of public justice through a series of acts, when she provided wanted man Livardo Hinds with daily meals, concealed his whereabouts and gave his name as Livardo Weekes to protect him from prosecution.

Jones, who is represented by attorney-at-law Rasheed Belgrave, was not required to plead to the indictable charge in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

When the time came for a bail application, police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill objected on several grounds, including the seriousness of the offence and the “red handedness” of the matter.

Ifill also argued that the “fugitive” was found at the residence of the accused woman and that the Crown was not satisfied that she would comply with the conditions of the court if granted bail.

“These matters are so serious that bail should be sought elsewhere,” the prosecutor said.

However, Belgrave told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that her court had jurisdiction to grant his client bail in the matter, even as he argued that Jones had been given the wrong name of the person being sought by police.

He also informed the court that Jones was a mother of two young children and their primary caregiver, and provisions had not been made should she be incarcerated for the next 28 days.

Belgrave alluded to a “discrepancy” in whether the accused man was at her residence when he was apprehended by police, even as he argued that strict conditions could be placed on Jones to ensure that she does not abscond from court.

After hearing submissions from the prosecution and the defence, Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant denied Belgrave’s bail application.

She told him that while she had heard his “passionate plea” on his client’s behalf, the offence was “so serious that the accused should not be granted bail – at least not at this time”.

She then remanded Jones into custody to return to court on March 28.