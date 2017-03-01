Merritt freed of gun charge

Pertrice Merritt was all smiles yesterday as he made his way out of the Supreme Court complex on White Park Road and into the afternoon sunshine, a free man.

The 27-year-old resident of Parish Land, Christ Church was released from HMP Dodds after spending 15 months on remand.

He had been charged with having possession of a firearm sometime between September 19 and 29, 2015.

However, a February 23 warrant of discontinuance, issued and signed by the Director of Public Prosecution Charles Leacock, QC, saw him being freed by Madam Justice Michelle Weekes in the No. 2 Supreme Court.

“It behooves me to enquire if I didn’t get involved in that matter, what would have happened? He would just sit in prison and rot?” his attorney Andrew Pilgrim, QC, queried.

“The Crown should have known that they should not have charged [him] in the first place.”