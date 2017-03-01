Getting rid of baby weight

The baby bump is gone now and you are left with this unexpected flabby belly and you are wondering how to get rid of it. Baby weight is a very sensitive subject; many women find it difficult to get rid of the weight they put on whilst pregnant.

The best and healthiest way to get rid of the remaining baby fat, is by watching what you eat and increasing your activity levels while still getting plenty nutrients to replace vitamins and minerals lost due to breastfeeding.

Some people are lucky and they return to pre-baby body as soon as they give birth but for the remaining few that aren’t so lucky, there are ways to get back your body.

If you are a new mother struggling with baby weight, one of the best things you can do to burn baby fat stored during your pregnancy is breastfeeding. Breastfeeding burns 425 to 700 additional calories per day, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

So not only are you feeding your new-born but you are also well on your way to losing those extra pounds in the process. Not only does breastfeeding burn calories, it also causes your uterus to contract, and therefore shortens the amount of time it takes for your uterus to return to its original size after birth. This will reduce the puffy, swollen look of your after baby belly.

Exercising regularly is a great way to burn calories and it also helps to increase your metabolism and makes your body burn fat. However, before you start to exercise, you must wait until your doctor gives you permission before you actively try to lose weight. Once you’re given the thumbs up, don’t aim to lose more than 2 pounds per week, as losing larger amounts of weight may lead to fatigue, decreased milk supply and depletion of nutrients.

Engaging in aerobic workouts, such as running, burns more calories than a lot of other exercises. It is an intense training method that can help you lose the fat you gained during pregnancy. It’s important to keep yourself hydrated when running, particularly if you are breastfeeding. If you don’t think you are ready to jump back into running, swimming is a great exercise to begin after giving birth.

Floating in water can help ease the aches and pains you may be experiencing after labour. Doing laps will give you a good, low-impact aerobic workout and help you burn that extra unwanted fat.

Diet is also a huge factor when it comes to losing weight. Eating a diet full of high fibre foods, such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables, will help you lose weight. Foods high in fibre make you feel fuller for longer, which means you won’t feel the need to snack as much throughout the day. Avoiding processed foods and convenience dinners is important.

Although as a parent you are now busier than ever and resorting to fast food and microwave dinners may be easier to deal with, you must take into consideration that these foods are generally high in fat and calories and low in nutritional value, which is not good for your health or your baby’s well-being.

What you need to remember is that it took nine months for the weight to accumulate so it will take a while for it to come off, but with hard work and dedication, you can get back to your pre-baby body in no time.

Become the face of fitness you’ve always wanted and get back your pre-baby body!

(For more health updates, exercise routines and fit tips follow us on Instagram or Facebook at (faceoffitness246) or contact Emma Anius at emma@faceoffitness246.com to find out about our personal training rates to become a happier healthier you)