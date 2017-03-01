Bolt not worried about future tests

World’s fastest man Usain Bolt has insisted he has no fear of losing further relay medals should future tests reveal doping infringements committed by teammates.

Bolt and the Jamaica team were stripped of their 2008 Olympic 4x100m relay gold medal when first leg runner Nesta Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine after samples were re-tested. As a result Bolt’s Olympic medal tally was reduced to eight instead of nine, also robbing him of the famous triple-triple accolade.

The medals lost could, however, be quite significant for the global icon should Carter’s samples fail to pass the future re-tests. The 31-year-old was part of 2012 Olympic Games relay team and 2011, 2013 and 2015 World Championship teams. Carter has, however, since appealed the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Regardless of the outcome Bolt remains convinced that even without the relay gold his individual achievements will prove enough as he vows to ends his career at the London World Championships this summer.

“Even if I lose all my relay gold medals, for me, I did what I had to do, my personal goals,” Bolt said in a recent CNN interview.

The sprinter has also firmly continued to rule out an appearance at the 2022 Olympic Game in Tokyo.

“Maybe if it had come before the Olympics, maybe it would have taken away a little from me, and then I would have thought about it, but the fact that I got the chance to say, ‘the triple-triple,’ kind of made me feel good.”

Source: (Sportsmax)