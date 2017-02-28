St Michael woman remanded to Dodds

Added by Barbados Today on February 28, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

A St Michael woman charged with perverting the course of justice was today remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

Ashley Danica Anita Jones, 26, of Birch Path, Reagent Hill, Pinelands, St Michael allegedly committed the offence which involved Livardo Rogelio Hinds, 26, of Durants, Lodge Road, Christ Church between May 24th, 2016 and February 24th, 2017.

Hinds was the subject of a wanted man bulletin.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant ordered Jones to reappear in court on March 28th.

One Response to St Michael woman remanded to Dodds

  1. Lennox hewitt February 28, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Never harbour news bulleting people tell dum get a lawyer or tske dum n uself now u got a month Idiot

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *