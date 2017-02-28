St Michael woman remanded to Dodds

A St Michael woman charged with perverting the course of justice was today remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

Ashley Danica Anita Jones, 26, of Birch Path, Reagent Hill, Pinelands, St Michael allegedly committed the offence which involved Livardo Rogelio Hinds, 26, of Durants, Lodge Road, Christ Church between May 24th, 2016 and February 24th, 2017.

Hinds was the subject of a wanted man bulletin.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant ordered Jones to reappear in court on March 28th.