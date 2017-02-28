End of the road

MAN IN WEEKEND POLICE CAR CHASE LANDS IN PRISON

A St Michael man who led police on a car chase along the South Coast and parts of The City over the weekend will spend the next 100 days behind bars.

Liamm Damon Bascombe of Lot 95 Tramore Lane, Waterford, St Michael was jailed after failing to pay almost $4,000 in fines for the ten offences he admitted to today, including failing to comply with a police siren, driving a motorcar without the owner’s consent, driving without a licence, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and driving with fraudulent number plates.

The District ‘A’ Traffic Court heard that police officers were in their vehicle on patrol on Saturday, when they spotted the 28-year-old driving a Hyundai motorcar, with registration number O875, along Worthing Road, Christ Church.

The officers suspected the accused had no driver’s licence as he is known in the system.

They turned around and pursued Bascombe with sirens blazing and signaled for him to stop, but instead he accelerated the vehicle.

When Bascombe reached the area of Scotiabank in Rockley, he slowed down as if he was going to stop his vehicle, but according to the prosecutor Station Sergeant Theodore McClean, when the police got out of their vehicle, Bascombe drove off and lawmen had to give chase again.

According to the Crown’s representative, Bascombe was heading towards Hastings and driving in an erratic manner – weaving in and out of traffic, causing other motorists to stop abruptly.

His actions caused him to hit another vehicle but even then he did not stop, continuing towards Bay Street and turning right onto Beckles Road, then left onto Culloden Road. He then sped through a red light at the junction on Culloden Road/Pine Road and turned into 1st Avenue Belleville. However, the attempted getaway would come to an abrupt halt after Bascombe drove on the sidewalk on George Street after encountering a car and moments later collided with two SUVs. The collision caused the vehicle he was driving to burst into flames and the Barbados Fire Service had to be called in. One person was injured.

Police investigations revealed that the owner of the vehicle had not given Bascombe permission to drive it, only to sell it, since it was not registered.

After addressing the young man, Magistrate Graveney Bannister imposed several fines totaling $3,850, which had to be paid forthwith, among them $1,000 for driving without insurance, which had an alternative of 100 days in jail.

Bascombe was unable to pay the money and the prison sentences will run concurrently.

However, that was not the end of his troubles as the prosecutor revealed to the court that Bascombe had two unpaid fines totaling $1,050, which were imposed on him by Magistrate Douglas Frederick in December last year. Those also stemmed from traffic offences and he had been given two months to pay.

He will have to appear before Magistrate Frederick to have that matter dealt with.