Bye Bye, Destiny

12-year-old accident victim laid to rest

For nearly an hour and half Tuesday evening, Martinea Mayers appeared composed, as she was joined by hundreds, including family friends, for Tuesday afternoon’s funeral service of her beloved 12-year-old Destiny Martinea Thompson.

However, the moment her daughter’s casket was put back into the hearse, in preparation for her private cremation, Mayers simply broke down in tears and was inconsolable from then; so too Destiny’s aunt Nicole Thompson whose loud wails could be heard both inside and outside the St Philip Parish church, immediately following the nine-minute tribute, which began at 4 p.m.

The former Springer Memorial school student was struck and killed on her way home from school –– one day after Valentine’s Day. At the time, Destiny was attempting to cross Boarded Hall Main Road in St George to meet her mother who worked close by when the tragedy occurred.

Destiny’s untimely passing on February 15 came as a major shock to her entire family, including her dad Derrick Thompson, whose face was emotionless this afternoon as he stood at the head of his daughter’s casket, with shades covering his eyes, uttering nary a word, but rubbing her hand repeatedly, as if to comfort her one last time.

Dressed in her Springer Memorial school uniform, Destiny looked at peace as her body reposed in her white velvet casket that was lined with lilac in the inside and beautifully adorned with a single pink and purple wreath –– Destiny’s favourite colours.

Tuesday, there was little talk of how Destiny met her tragic death. However, members of the Springer Memorial choir sang The Lord is My Shepherd, in a musical tribute to their former schoolmate, who was also hailed as a very loving child, who had respect for all those she came into contact with.

“She was a diligent senior prefect. She was the most improved student at the primary school graduation. She was loving, kind hearted, respectful, jovial and most importantly, a God-fearing girl. She always used to write, ‘I love God and God loves me. God loves everyone,’” said her uncle, Barbados cricketer Mario Rampersaud, in delivering the eulogy.

He also said while Destiny got along with everyone, she had “a supernatural relationship” with her mother after whom she was named.

“They had a sisterly relationship. As soon as she got in the car she would start to relay everything that happened that day at school. There was nothing that she kept secret,” he said, adding that “Destiny was sure never to cross the line and she had the upmost respect for not only her mother, but all those older than her”.

Perhaps, the only thing that came close to her love of her mother and family in general was Destiny’s love for food, especially good old Bajan Cou Cou.

He also revealed that her “favourite part of the chicken was the leg” but “our princess disliked fruit”.

One of her idiosyncrasies, which he highlighted to loud chuckles, was the fact that “she wouldn’t eat plantain, but would eat plantain chips”,

She also loved playing netball.

Reverend Sandra Hazel, who delivered the sermon, described Destiny as a warm and creative spirit whose love for the arts will live on.

“I always admired her beautiful penmanship. Her grades were excellent. What I always loved though was how every word she wrote was like a piece of art, it was just beautiful,” the priest said while urging her family and friends to always trust in God’s love and let not their hearts be troubled.

“We don’t know why he chose to take Destiny away at this time, we can only struggle to understand. We do not always understand God’s ways, which at times may seem strange to us. That is why we can only trust in his love. It is in love that he created all of us. God loves us in every moment of our lives. There is no limit to his love,” she stressed.

Hazel also reminded them that Jesus Christ did not live a long life, but was able to leave a meaningful impact, as she called on the congregation to focus on doing God’s will.

