Worrell’s possible successors

Three Barbadian economists have been identified as possible replacements for sacked Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Dr DeLisle Worrell.

This follows last Friday’s announcement by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs of Worrell’s removal, which came after a bitter court battle between him and Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler over the Government’s plans to dismiss him.

However, after the Court of Appeal turned down his legal challenge, Worrell was forced to walk. So far, Government has appointed his deputy, Cleviston Haynes, to act in the top Central Bank post.

However, retired University of the West Indies Professor of Economics Andrew Downes is among three respected economists whose names are being heralded for the position, so too, Kelvin Dalrymple – alternate executive director with the World Bank – and Dr Kevin Greenidge, a senior economist with the International Monetary Fund.

When the three names were put to Sinckler today, he simply said that any of the three would be a good fit for Governor. However, Sinckler steered clear of confirming that anyone had been chosen to succeed Worrell.