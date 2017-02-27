Two men charged with murder

The Royal Barbados Police Force has made a major breakthrough with investigations into the murder of 18-year-old Michael Omar Edwards.

Lawmen have charged 28-year-old Kamar Glenville Stoute, of Block 3E Bottom Close, Wildey, St Michael and 26-year-old Livardo Rogelio Hinds, of Durants Lodge Road, Christ Church with the teenager’s death.

Edwards was shot multiple times by two men who ventured onto his premises at Bartlett Tenantry, Sargeant Village, Christ Church on Thursday February 2, 2017 around 2:30 p.m.

Hinds who was the subject of a police bulletin has also been charged with assisting two offenders, who are currently on remand at HMP Dodds, with the May 2016 murder of Michael Mapp whose body was found in a shallow grave in Fortescue, St Philip.

Stoute also faces additional charges of possession of cannabis and apparatus.

The two men are scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.