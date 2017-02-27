Belle pumping project went better than planned – Haigh

The anticipated water outages in some parishes did not materialize today, much to the relief of residents.

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) had yesterday alerted residents of Christ Church and St Michael to expect outages today while it was carrying out the first phase of its electrical appraisal at the Belle pumping station.

Communications Specialist with the BWA Joy-Ann Haigh told Barbados TODAY the BWA was pleased that the job was completed without any hiccups.

“The shutdown would have occurred at 2p.m. as previously reported but we made sure all the reservoirs had water to service all the communities during that time. However, we are happy that the phase was completed two hours before the scheduled time so there were no outages at all,” Haigh said.

When Barbados TODAY visited a number of the communities that were scheduled to be affected, residents said they had prepared for the outages by storing adequate water. Still, they were pleased that their water supply was not affected.

The second phase of the project is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.